Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Thorogood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Thorogood

Add a Memory
Mary Thorogood Obituary
THOROGOOD. On Tuesday 4th August 2020 after a short illness at Noble's Hospital, Mary (Nee Leeming) of Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, beloved wife of the late Percy, dearly loved sister of Ted and the late Leslie, much loved aunt of Janis, Sharon, Gary and Tim, dear great aunt of Sarah, Ben, Emma and Vicky and great great aunt of Jess and Jack. At Mary's request a private burial will take place. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale or Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -