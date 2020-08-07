|
THOROGOOD. On Tuesday 4th August 2020 after a short illness at Noble's Hospital, Mary (Nee Leeming) of Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, beloved wife of the late Percy, dearly loved sister of Ted and the late Leslie, much loved aunt of Janis, Sharon, Gary and Tim, dear great aunt of Sarah, Ben, Emma and Vicky and great great aunt of Jess and Jack. At Mary's request a private burial will take place. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale or Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020