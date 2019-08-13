|
MOORE. On Wednesday 31st July at Noble's Hospital, Matthew "Skyler" aged 20 years of Castle Mona Avenue, Douglas, much loved son of Sarah and Steve, step-son of Mick, partner of Andrew and brother of Robert and Ethan, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A Funeral service at which you are encouraged to wear bright clothing and to bring a photo of Skyler, will be held at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel at 10.00am on Thursday 15th August 2019 followed by a woodland burial. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, IM1 4HJ or The Hyperbaric Chamber, Scholl Centre, Peel Road, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 13, 2019