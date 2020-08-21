|
|
BOYD. (Nee Kennedy). Maud. On Monday 17th August 2020 at Nobles Hospital surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of Ernest, cherished mother of Karen, Les, Tanya and Elma, mother in law of James, Lorraine and Richard, proud Nana to Sarah, Bronwyn, Sam, Will and Mollie, and Great Nana to Charlie and Lydie. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. Funeral Service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Wednesday 26th August at 2pm. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice, Strang, Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd. Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 21, 2020