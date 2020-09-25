|
|
MITCHELL. On Monday 21st September 2020. Peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Maura aged 88 years. Formerly of Fuchsia Grove, Ballasalla. Beloved wife of the late Peter and dearly loved mother of Graham and Geoff. Loved grandmother of Antony and Stephen and much loved great-grandmother of Eleanor and Samuel. Dear partner of Robin. Funeral service will be held at 12:15pm on Friday 2nd October 2020 at The Abbey Church, Ballasalla followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to The Manx Wildlife Trust, 7-8 market place, Peel. IM5 1AB. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29/31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 25, 2020