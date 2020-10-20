|
Jones. Maureen Ann aged 83 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Friday 16th October 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Treasured wife of Bryn, dearly loved mother of Martin and Sian, mother in law of Stephen and a much loved nanna of Leanne, Carl and Bryn and great nanna of Elissa. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 30th October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 20, 2020