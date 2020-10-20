Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Ann Jones

Add a Memory
Maureen Ann Jones Obituary
Jones. Maureen Ann aged 83 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on Friday 16th October 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Treasured wife of Bryn, dearly loved mother of Martin and Sian, mother in law of Stephen and a much loved nanna of Leanne, Carl and Bryn and great nanna of Elissa. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 30th October 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -