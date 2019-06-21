|
BAXTER. On Tuesday 18th June 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Maureen "Mo", Nee Shier, formerly of Hazel Court, Pulrose, beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mother of Vivienne, Geoffrey, Jacqueline and Sarah and a dearly loved nana, great-nana and mother-in-law, and a dear sister of Rodney and Barry. Funeral service and cremation (at which you are invited to wear bright clothing, as opposed to black) will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.45pm on Thursday 27th June 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 21, 2019