CREER. On Monday 9th December 2019. Suddenly at Noble's Hospital, Maureen aged 96 years of Fairy Hill, Ballafesson. Beloved wife of the late Eden, dearly loved mum of Helen, Irene and John. A much loved grandmother, great grandmother and a loving sister to Ann. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday 18th December at Port Erin Methodist Church followed by private interment at Rushen Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Rebecca House, C/o Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019