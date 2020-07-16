|
HOYLE. (nee Cringle) On Saturday 11th July 2020 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man, Maureen Emily "Mau" of Ballaughton Manor Hill, Douglas, beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother of Alison and Jennifer, dearly loved nana of Emma Mary, dear twin sister of Enid and sister of Noel and the late Ken and Olive, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Ballabeg Methodist Chapel at 10.30am on Tuesday 21st July 2020 follow by a private interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either, Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas or The Samaritans, 5 Victoria Place, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 16, 2020