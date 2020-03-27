Home

GILLIS. Maureen: passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th March, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Ray, much loved mother of Kevin, Carolyn and the late Alan. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. A private funeral service will take place, with a memorial service to take place at a later date. Maureen's family would like to thank all of the staff at Croven Court, Rheayrt Skyal, Cummal Mooar and Noble's Hospital for all of their care. Wherever you are we will meet you in Prayer. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Alzheimers Society IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 27, 2020
