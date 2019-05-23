Home

HYNDE. On Monday 20th May 2019, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas, Maureen formerly of Melbourne Street and Snaefell Road, Douglas. Sister of Eileen and Ian. Service will take place at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 29th May, at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, should be sent to the Alzheimers Society. All enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd Tel. 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 23, 2019
