|
|
Kirby. (Mudie). On Wednesday the 14th of July 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Maureen aged 82 years. Loving Mother of Gary, dear Mother-in-law of Sharon and proud Grandma of Ruby. A dear Sister and Auntie and a greatly missed Mother figure to Kerry and Tommy-Lee. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday the 24th of July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Salvation Army, Fairfield School, Tynwald Street, Douglas, IM1 1BE. All enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 18, 2019