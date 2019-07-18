Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen (Mudie) Kirby

Add a Memory
Maureen (Mudie) Kirby Obituary
Kirby. (Mudie). On Wednesday the 14th of July 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Maureen aged 82 years. Loving Mother of Gary, dear Mother-in-law of Sharon and proud Grandma of Ruby. A dear Sister and Auntie and a greatly missed Mother figure to Kerry and Tommy-Lee. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday the 24th of July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Salvation Army, Fairfield School, Tynwald Street, Douglas, IM1 1BE. All enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.