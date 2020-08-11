Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Moss

Add a Memory
Maureen Moss Obituary
MOSS. on Tuesday 4th August 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Maureen aged 86 years formerly of Orestal, Croit-e-Caley, Colby. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dearly loved aunt of Janet, loved sister of the late Olga and sister-in-law to the late Eric. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 2:45pm on Friday 14th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Manx Wildlife Trust, Market Place, Peel. IM5 1AB. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -