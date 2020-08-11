|
MOSS. on Tuesday 4th August 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Maureen aged 86 years formerly of Orestal, Croit-e-Caley, Colby. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, dearly loved aunt of Janet, loved sister of the late Olga and sister-in-law to the late Eric. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 2:45pm on Friday 14th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Manx Wildlife Trust, Market Place, Peel. IM5 1AB. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 11, 2020