|
|
Teare. On Saturday the 16th of November 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Maureen Theresa aged 79 years of Willaston Crescent, Douglas. Dearly beloved wife of the late John, dearest mother to Andrew, a loved grandmother of Nathan. Dear sister of Colin, Grayson, Gavin and Maureen. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. R.I.P. Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church, Hill Street, Douglas on Monday the 25th of November at 12.00 noon, followed by a private interment in the Douglas Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019