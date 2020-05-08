Home

Bellamy. Maurice, on Sunday 26th April 2020, peacefully at home. Devoted husband to Zena and a wonderful Dad to Alyson, Anna, Mandy and Adam. Loving Pops, grandad and great grandad as well as a father-in-law and friend to so many. A private funeral will take place on Thursday 14th May with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 8, 2020
