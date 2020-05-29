|
BELLAMY. Maurice. Zena and family would like to say a heartfelt thank you, for all the lovely cards, flowers and phone calls received following the unexpected and sad loss of my husband Maurice. Thank you to daughter Mandy for arranging everything on my behalf, as unfortunately her two sisters and brother are in Australia and couldn't get home. Thank you to Grace Easthope for a lovely service, Sarah Keggen of T.S Keggen & Son Funeral Directors for all her help and kindness at such a difficult and emotional time and also thank you to everyone that sent donations to Hospice in lieu of flowers. A big thank you to you all.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 29, 2020