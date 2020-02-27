|
FELTON. Maurice. Margaret and family would like to thank the many friends who attended Maurice's funeral on the 7th February, and to the numerous friends who sent cards and kind messages. Our thanks go to The Very Rev'd Nigel Godfrey - Dean of Cathedral Isle of Man and Val Garrett for their help and support. Our special thanks to the Venerable Archdeacon Brian Partington for such a wonderful Eulogy and to Canon Brian Kelly for leading the prayers. We are very grateful to Mike Porter and members of the Meadowside Choral Society for helping us to celebrate in song. Thank you to Jill for the lovely floral arrangement and to Peel Golf Club for their hospitality. The family wish to thank Abbotswood Nursing Home for looking after Maurice for the past four years. We are also thankful to Eric Faragher Funeral Directors for their sympatheticand considerate care.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 27, 2020