Moreton (née Wood). On Tuesday 26th March 2019, peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home in Douglas with family at her side, Mavis Angela Thornhill aged 92 years of Victoria Road in Douglas. Beloved wife of the late John, dearest mother to Jay, Glenn and Julie, mother in law to Christine and the late John, treasured grandma to Hayley and Bradley, dear great grandma to Freya. She will be sadly missed by all her family. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 4th April at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas, Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019