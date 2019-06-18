|
|
McMullin. Mavis (nee Skillicorn) of Springfield Road, Douglas, suddenly on Monday 10th June 2019 whilst enjoying a holiday in Spain. Beloved wife and best friend of Peter. Dearest mother of Garry, Mandy, Tracey, Colin and Donna, much loved mother in law of Nicki and sister to Tiny and the late John. Cherished nana of Katie, Helen, Hannah, Ashleigh, Laura, Kelly, Jake and Lisa and great nana of Rupert. Mavis will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate her life will take place at 10am on Friday 21st June at St Mary's RC Church, Hill Street, Douglas (mourning clothes optional) followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, IM1 4HJ. All enquiries to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, The Manor House, Pulrose Road, Douglas, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 18, 2019