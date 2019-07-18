Resources More Obituaries for Mavis McMullin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mavis McMullin

Share This Page Email McMullin. Peter and family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all their friends for their cards, messages of sympathy and support following their tragic loss of Mavis whilst on holiday. Special thanks to Father John Devine for the lovely celebration of her life. It was so heartening and appreciated by the family to see so many people in church to say goodbye. Thanks also to Tom at Talk of the Town for arranging the excellent catering and to all those who have kindly given donations to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation. Finally, a huge thank you must go to Adrian and Ed of Duggan's Funerals who were such a great help and showed such compassion with the funeral proceedings, especially whilst the repatriation was being arranged to bring her home. Mavis was much loved and will be sadly missed by us all. Published in Isle of Man Today on July 18, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries