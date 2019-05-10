Resources More Obituaries for Mavis Moreton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mavis Moreton

Obituary MORETON, Mavis's family would like to thank everyone for all their cards and kind messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Mavis. Our thanks to the nurses on Ward 9 at Noble's and Martin Ward at Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Special thanks to all the staff at Salisbury Street Nursing Home for their care and compassion shown to Mavis. Our thanks also to Miss Norma Cowell for delivering such a lovely service to celebrate Mavis's life and to Christine Bregazzi for her valued musical contribution. Finally our thanks to Steven and Maria of Kingswood Funeral Home for their professional and sensitive handling of arrangements. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 10, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries