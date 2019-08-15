Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Moreton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Moreton

Mavis Moreton Obituary
MORETON, Mavis's family would like to thank everyone for all their cards and kind messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Mavis. Our thanks to the nurses on Ward 9 at Noble's and Martin Ward at Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Special thanks to all the staff at Salisbury Street Nursing Home for their care and compassion shown to Mavis. Our thanks also to Miss Norma Cowell for delivering such a lovely service to celebrate Mavis's life and to Christine Bregazzi for her valued musical contribution. Finally our thanks to Steven and Maria of Kingswood Funeral Home for their professional and sensitive handling of arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.