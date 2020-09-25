|
RICHARDS. Melinda Jane (nee Faragher) passed away peacefully on Friday 18th September aged 48 years. Beloved wife of Darren, much loved mother of Leanne and Sian, loving daughter of Sandra, loved sister to Beverly, Trudi, Heather and Wayne. She will be missed by all of her family and many friends. A memorial service to celebrate Melinda's life will take place at 12noon on Wednesday 30th September at Andreas Church, following a private cremation. Dark clothing is not necessary. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be sent to 'Hospice IOM' or 'Manx Breast Cancer Support Group'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 25, 2020