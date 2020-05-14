|
CHEETHAM. Melvyn. Sadly left us all on May 4, 2020, at Wesley Care Hospital, with his beloved Pamela at his side. Much loved husband of Pamela, dearly loved father of Nadine, Neil, Adina, Rhonda, and Lyndon. Loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. Loved brother of Gordon, and Derek and brother-in-law of Dorothy and (the late) Beryl and (the late) Colin. Loved and respected by many friends throughout the world. In lieu of flowers, any donations please to Wesley Care would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/MCHEETHAM0405. Any messages to Pamela Cheetham: Wesley Care, 91 Harewood Road, Christchurch. For those who wish, you are welcome to leave a tribute for Melvyn at www.simplicity.co.nz and clicking on 'Hugs from Home'.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 14, 2020