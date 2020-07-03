|
BOWMAN. Mirry (Merinda Eveline). On Monday 22nd June 2020 at Brookfield Nursing Home, Ramsey. Mirry Bowman aged 90 (she'll always be 38 to us), formerly of Ballaugh. Much loved wife of the late Bob Bowman. Loving and loved daughter of Samantha and her extra special granddaughter Maria of whom she loved and was so proud. Will be missed by all her family and friends, in particular Nina, Sally, Sarah and Carole and her much loved late cousin Rita and brothers Alec and Benny Buckross. They'll all be having a party now she's arrived. The funeral was held at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Ramsey on Monday 29th June at 10am. All further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street Ramsey. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 3, 2020