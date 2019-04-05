|
Perry. On Monday the 11th of March 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Meta aged 86 years formerly of Hildesley Road, Douglas. Dearly beloved wife for 61 years of George. Dearest mother of Frank, Helen and the late Barry. Mother in law of John and Christina, loved grandma of Adam. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 20th of March at 10.45am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to SSAFA Isle of Man, Care of the Secretary, Balladane, 7 Castle Mona Avenue, Douglas, IM2 4EA. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019