Obituary PERRY, Meta. George, Frank, Helen, Christina, John and Adam would like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy following the sad loss of a loving wife, mum, mother-in-law and grandma. Also thanks to ward 8, ward 9, all at Finch Hill Surgery and Salisbury Street Nursing Home for all their care and support. Thanks to Rev Grace Easthope for the moving service, to Duggans Funeral Directors and Marianne's Florist in Ramsey. Thanks to all who attended the funeral and for all the donations made to SSAFA. Lastly thanks to all the staff at the Talk of the Town for looking after us and providing a lovely buffet. Published in Isle of Man Today on June 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries