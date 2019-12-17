Home

Michael Alfred (Mike) Christian

Michael Alfred (Mike) Christian Obituary
CHRISTIAN. On Thursday 12th December 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man, after a short illness bravely borne, Michael Alfred "Mike" of Springfield Court ,Onchan. Dearly loved brother of Norman and Colin, much loved brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, friend and neighbour, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at St Peters Church Onchan at 2pm on Thursday 19th December, followed by a private interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 17, 2019
