Tattersall. Michael Arthur aged 69 years of Port St Mary, peacefully on
Monday 27th May 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man. Dearly loved brother of
Graham and sadly missed by all his friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11.30am on Thursday 13th June 2019. No mourning clothes, casual dress please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel
833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 10, 2019