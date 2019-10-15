|
COWIN. Michael, on Friday 11th October 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Nena, dearly loved dad of Julie, father in law of Geoff, much loved grandad of Isla and Anabel. Funeral service and cremation will take place at 2.45pm on Friday 18th October 2019 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired Alzheimer's Research UK, 3 Riverside, Granta Park, Cambridge, CB21 6AD. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel : 673109 or 622897 email: [email protected]
