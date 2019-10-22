|
CRAINE. Michael, aged 68 years of Birch Hill Crescent, Onchan, died tragically on Tuesday 8th October 2019 as a result of an accident in the USA. Mike, beloved husband of Lynn; loving father of Robert and Sarah; cherished father-in-law of Rob; adored grandad of Adam and Kaelan; and much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle will be sadly missed. A Service of Celebration for Mike's life will be held at St Germans Cathedral, Peel, on Friday 25th October 2019 at 11.30am. Everyone welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Fishermen's Mission Isle of Man, The Heritage Centre, Mill Road, Peel, Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
