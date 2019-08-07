|
Donegan. Michael. On Thursday 1st August peacefully at Southlands Hospice Port st Mary with his family by his side. Michael leaves his wife, Cristina, daughters Heather and Carrie, step daughter Glory-Beth, son Anthony and seven grandchildren. A Service to celebrate his life will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 14th August at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to be made to Hospice IOM, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2019