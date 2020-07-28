Home

Michael Edward Leece

Leece. Michael Edward (Popeye) peacefully at Hospice on 22 July 2020 aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat, beloved dad to Karen and Gill, father in law to Brian and Jim, and much loved Grandad Pops to Archie, Eddie, Darcy, Elliot, Elena and Amelie. A dear brother, brother in law, uncle, great uncle and friend; he will be greatly missed. Funeral service at Laxey Methodist Chapel, Minorca Hill, Laxey on Wednesday 5 August 2020 at 1.30pm followed by cremation at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Fire Fighters Charity, c/o Sam Quilleash, Laxey Fire Station or Hospice IOM, Strang Road, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to John Boyde Funeral Services, 861794/494399.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 28, 2020
