LEECE, Michael Edward (Popeye). Karen, Gill and their families sincerely thank all who attended Mike's funeral, for all the kind messages of sympathy, and to all those who donated to The Firefighters Charity, Hospice, and Laxey Methodist Chapel in his memory. Thanks to everyone involved for helping to conduct a beautiful personal service for Dad, to his grandchildren for their lovely rendition of 'He Is Gone', to Gill for the heart-felt eulogy, his nephew Jonathan for his moving reading of 'When Childher Plays', to his friend Les for sharing his touching memories, and to Revd Rebecca Ingrouille and Fiona for bringing it all together so well - Dad would have loved it. To Dad's colleagues from the Fire Service for their touching tribute, Elizabeth Godby for kindly playing the organ, and to all those involved from Laxey Methodist Chapel for their help and support. Thanks also to the amazing teams at Nobles, Ward 1 and at Hospice - we are truly grateful for the kindness and compassion you showed to Dad. Thanks to the Cornmill for their excellent food and service, Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers, and to John Boyde and associates for their sensitive handling of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 29, 2020