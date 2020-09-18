Home

On Wednesday 2nd September 2020 suddenly but peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Michael "Mike" of Ian Cannell Court, Douglas, (formerly of Falkland Drive, Onchan), dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad of Stephen, Karen, Wendy, Michael and Andrew and a dear brother, father-in-law, grandad and great grandad, he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.45am on Thursday 24th September 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Garrettfamily, or send donations to: Myeloma UK, Logie Mill, Beaverbank Business Park, Edinburgh, EH7 4HG. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: or Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020
