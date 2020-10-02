|
GARRETT, Michael (Mike). Pat, Stephen, Karen, Wendy, Michael and Andrew and their families sincerely thank all who attended Mike's funeral, and also for the beautiful flowers, cards and messages we received during this sad time. It gave us so much comfort to learn how much Mike had been thought of by everyone who knew him. We would like to thank John Gilford for conducting such a lovely service and for his kind words and Mike's son-in-law Ian, for his reading of the eulogy on behalf of the children and grandchildren. To Ian Clague and members of Manx Concert Brass for their brilliant playing of the hymn. Thanks also to the amazing staff at Nobles Hospital, particularly the Blood Clinic and Oncology Wards who Mike visited regularly over the past few years. We are truly grateful for the kindness and compassion you showed to him. Thanks to Emma, Andy and all the staff at the Talk of the Town for their excellent food and service especially as there were far more people than we anticipated. To Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flower arrangement. Thank you to all those who donated to Myeloma UK in his memory. Finally thank you to Ken Faragher and staff from Eric Faragher Limited for all the arrangements, attention to detail and showing us such compassion.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 2, 2020