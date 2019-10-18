|
HOLE. On Saturday 5th October 2019 suddenly but peacefully at his home, Sunningdale Drive, Onchan, Michael beloved husband of Kathleen and dear step-father of Ruth and Rachel, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and interment will take place at Douglas Lawn Cemetery at 2.00pm on Monday 4th November 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either PTSD UK, 101 Rose Street South Lane, Edinburgh, EH2 3JG or RNLI , C/0 Mrs M.E. Corran, 4 Thirlmere Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 18, 2019