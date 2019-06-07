Resources More Obituaries for Michael Hughes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Hughes

Obituary HUGHES. Janet, Karen and their families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone for all their cards and expressions of sympathy following the sudden loss of Michael, so soon after Molly. Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral and helped give Dad a wonderful send off. Grateful thanks go to Father Brian O'Mahoney for the sympathetic service and to Claire, Anne and Shirley for their thoughtfulness and the delicious buffet. Our thanks go to Marianne for the beautiful floral anchor and to the staff at Cummal Mooar for their exceptional care and compassion given to Michael during his stay there. Special thanks go to Natalie and the staff at Corkhill and Callow for their help and guidance during this sensitive time. Published in Isle of Man Today on June 7, 2019