Hughes. On Monday 13th May 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Michael aged 91 years of Kerroo Glass, Ramsey. Beloved husband of the late Molly, dear father of Janet, Karen and the late Ian. Brother of Mary and the late Marjorie, Tom and George. Proud and adored grandad, great grandad and great great grandad. Funeral Service will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday 29th May at Our Lady Star of the Sea and St. Maughold followed by a private cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to RNLI, Ramsey Branch c/o Corkhill & Callow. All enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019