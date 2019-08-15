|
Hemsley. Suddenly on Monday 8th April 2019, Michael James (Hamish) aged 60 years of Peel and formerly of Port St Mary. Beloved son of the late Denis and Nan, dearly loved father and step father of Nathan and Tarran, dear brother of Loraine, Susan, Steven and the late Denise, brother in law of Chris and Kirsty and a much loved uncle. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Wednesday 1st May 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port St Mary Branch c/o Mr K Leigh. Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, Shore Road, Port St Mary. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
