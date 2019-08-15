|
WATTERSON. On Tuesday 2nd July. Suddenly at his home, Michael James 'Mikey' aged 30 years of Ballakilley, Port Erin. Adored son of Joan and Michael, devoted dad to Aiden, Tiegan and Lewis. Beloved brother to Jay and loving grandson to Renee, Mervin and the late Alec and Ann. Step-son of Joe and a much loved nephew, uncle and good friend of Phil. Casual dress attire. Funeral service will be held at Rushen Parish Church at 10:30am on Thursday 18th July followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to RNLI Port Erin Lifeboat Station, Breakwater Road, Port Erin. IM9 6BU. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com"
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019