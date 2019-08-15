Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Watterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael James "Mikey" Watterson

Add a Memory
Michael James "Mikey" Watterson Obituary
WATTERSON. On Tuesday 2nd July. Suddenly at his home, Michael James 'Mikey' aged 30 years of Ballakilley, Port Erin. Adored son of Joan and Michael, devoted dad to Aiden, Tiegan and Lewis. Beloved brother to Jay and loving grandson to Renee, Mervin and the late Alec and Ann. Step-son of Joe and a much loved nephew, uncle and good friend of Phil. Casual dress attire. Funeral service will be held at Rushen Parish Church at 10:30am on Thursday 18th July followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to RNLI Port Erin Lifeboat Station, Breakwater Road, Port Erin. IM9 6BU. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com"
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.