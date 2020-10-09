|
JOHNSON. Michael, on Thursday 24th September 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, Michael (Mike), aged 81 years of Seafield Crescent in Onchan. Beloved husband of 57 years to Grace, an amazing loving dad of Suzanne, David and Nicola, much loved father-in-law of Robbin, Will and the late David, loving gran to Jemma, Stephen, Piet, Bonny, Sadie, Tom, Billy, Lili and Grace, and great-grandad to Felix, Penny, Ellis and Holly. A service to celebrate Mike's life will take place at 11:30am on Friday 16th October at Douglas Borough Crematorium. (Mourning clothes optional). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Christie Charity, Wilmslow Road, Manchester, M20 4BX or Mannin Cancers Support Group, c/o Anne Dowds, 4, Victoria Avenue, Onchan, IM3 1BD. All enquires please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 9, 2020