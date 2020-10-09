Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Johnson

Add a Memory
Michael Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON. Michael, on Thursday 24th September 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, Michael (Mike), aged 81 years of Seafield Crescent in Onchan. Beloved husband of 57 years to Grace, an amazing loving dad of Suzanne, David and Nicola, much loved father-in-law of Robbin, Will and the late David, loving gran to Jemma, Stephen, Piet, Bonny, Sadie, Tom, Billy, Lili and Grace, and great-grandad to Felix, Penny, Ellis and Holly. A service to celebrate Mike's life will take place at 11:30am on Friday 16th October at Douglas Borough Crematorium. (Mourning clothes optional). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Christie Charity, Wilmslow Road, Manchester, M20 4BX or Mannin Cancers Support Group, c/o Anne Dowds, 4, Victoria Avenue, Onchan, IM3 1BD. All enquires please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -