Michael Joseph Tyrer

TYRER. On Wednesday 18th November 2020 peacefully at Crovens Court, Ramsey, Michael Joseph formerly of Allan Street, brother of John, Karen and the late Lee and much loved by Elisa and her family. Funeral service will take place at Broadway Baptist Church at 1.30pm on Wednesday 25th November 2020 followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Broadway Baptist Church, Broadway, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020
