|
|
JOYCE. Michael, passed away peacefully on Thursday 27th February at Hospice IOM. Beloved husband of Ray, much loved father of Chellie, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle and brother-in-law. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 12:30 on Friday 13th March at Maughold Church followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 6, 2020