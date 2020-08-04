|
Dove. Michael Kenneth aged 67 years, died suddenly at home on Wednesday 15th of July 2020. Devoted husband to Sheila and amazing Dad to Melissa and Sarina. Loving brother in law to Ruth, Clive and Mary and all their families; and to his sister Jackie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service and cremation will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 5th of August at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to Friends of Noble's Hospital, Care of Jane Gelling, 53 Ard Reayrt, Ramsey Road, Laxey, IM4 7QP, email [email protected] Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 4, 2020