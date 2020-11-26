|
|
KERMODE. On Friday 20th November 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Michael of Port Lewaigue, darling husband of Shelagh, beloved father of Neil and Hilary and loving Grandpa of Benedict, Felix, Imogen and Phoebe. The family would like to extend their huge thanks to the Coronary HDU team. Funeral service will take place at Maughold Parish Church at 2.00pm on Thursday 3rd December 2020 followed by a private cremation. Floral tributes and all enquiries please, to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2020