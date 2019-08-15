Home

Michael Paul Livesey

Michael Paul Livesey Obituary
LIVESEY. On Thursday 13th June 2019, peacefully at his home, Michael Paul of The Brambles, Port Erin. Dearly loved husband of Marte, dear father of Else, Richard, and Isabell. Loved son of David and the late Maureen and dearest brother of Steven and Wendy. Sadly missed by family and friends. R.I.P. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 11:30am on Friday 12th July at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support Supporter Donations, 89 Albert Embankment, London. SE1 7UQ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
