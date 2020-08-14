|
O'BRIEN. On Sunday 26th July 2020. Suddenly at his home, Michael Peter 'Micky' aged 72 years of Castletown. Dearly loved father of Philip and Callum. Dear brother of Joan, Eamonn, Tilly, Gary and the late Kevin and Chucka. Loved brother-in-law of Barbara, Les, Linda and the late Marie and a loving uncle. Greatly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday 21st August at St. Mary's on The Harbour, Castletown followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to R.N.L.I Port Erin Branch. Port Erin Lifeboat House, Breakwater Road, Port Erin. IM9 6BU. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 14, 2020