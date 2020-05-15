|
|
Quirk. Michael 'Geoffrey' of Ballaquine, Michael. Sadly passed away at Noble's Hospital on Monday 11th May 2020 after a brave battle with cancer, aged 78 years. Loving husband to Lyn, much loved dad to Andrew, Trevor and Stephen, proud grandad to Lewis, Josie, Finley, Callum, Cameron and Ava, dear brother to Hilary and father in law to Anna, Rhiannon and Kay. He will be greatly missed by family and many friends. Due to the current circumstances a funeral service and interment will take place at Michael Parish Church on Wednesday 20th May 2020, for immediate family only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to IOM Agricultural Benevolent Trust, C/o Mr J C Fargher, Ballafreer House, Union Mills, IM4 4AB. Enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 15, 2020