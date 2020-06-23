|
QUIRK. Michael 'Geoffrey'. The family wish to thank all those who sent cards and messages of sympathy following their loss. A sincere thank you to the many friends and family who turned out to pay respects at the roadside on the day of the funeral, and to Willie Kinley for escorting on Geoffrey's tractor. Thanks to Rev. Jeanette Hamer for a beautifully conducted graveside service and to everyone who kindly donated to the IOM Agricultural Benevolent Trust. Finally, thanks to Simon of David Lancaster Ltd. for his support and guidance at a difficult time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 23, 2020