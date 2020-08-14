|
Skillan. Michael, aged 59 years, of Ramsey, passed away suddenly at home on Monday 10th August 2020. Loving husband of Jackie, father of Nadine and Ben, father in law to John. He will be greatly missed by his many family and friends. The funeral service will be held at 1:15pm on Thursday 20th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 14, 2020